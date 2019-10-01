Dr. Haywood Robinson, former abortion provider and director of medical affairs and education of the peaceful, prayerful, effective 40 Days for Life project, will tell the story of this groundbreaking effort in Walker Oct. 14.
Robinson will speak at a 40 Days for Life Midpoint Rally that is set for noon at the Walker Bay Theater.
“People in Walker have made extraordinary sacrifices to expose the abortion industry and to protect pre-born children and their mothers from abortion,” Robinson said. “I’m honored to be able to join these folks in prayer. Their efforts illustrate why we’re seeing historic changes – more mothers choosing life, more abortion workers experiencing conversions and leaving the abortion industry, and more abortion centers closing their doors for good.”
Hannah Smith, spokesperson for the local 40 Days for Life campaign in Walker said, “We are tremendously pleased that Haywood will be here to support our 40 Days for Life effort. He’s an energetic, enthusiastic speaker, and we know he will be an inspiration.”
Following Dr. Robinson’s presentation, he will be available for questions from the audience.
Walker is one of 505 communities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns from Sept. 25 through Nov. 3.
40 Days for Life is an intensive campaign that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. Since 40 Days for Life began, 16,004 mothers have chosen life for their children; 191 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and 104 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.