Dr. Haywood Robinson spoke to about 100 people t the Walker Bay Theater Oct. 14 as part of the 40 Days for Life campaign in Walker.
Photo submitted

Dr. Haywood Robinson, director of medical affairs and education for the pro-life “40 Days for Life” movement, was in Walker Oct. 14 to support the local 40-day campaign of prayer, reflection and fasting to end abortion.

Robinson was an abortion provider for three years before realizing abortion was the taking of innocent human life.

“I vowed to do all I could to end the genocide,” he told an audience of more than 100 gathered at the Walker Bay Theater.

Robinson said 56 million abortions were performed world-wide last year, including more than one million here in the United States.

“That’s genocide far beyond what was experienced during the Holocaust in World War II,” said Robinson. He emphasized the annual “40 Days for Life” prayer campaigns now taking place throughout the U.S. and world are non-political and non-denominational.

“Our prayer campaign is based on love, and has resulted in the closure of 102 abortion facilities throughout the U.S. We are involved in a campaign to save lives and we are praying for an end to the war on babies,” Robinson concluded.

During his Minnesota visit, Robinson also addressed 40 day campaigns in Rochester, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Duluth  The Walker campaign began Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 5 at its Prayer House on Highway 371 in downtown Walker just west of Subway, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The movie “Unplanned” is also being shown for free at the Walker Bay Theater Oct. 24 and 31 at 7 p.m.

