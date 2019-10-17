Dr. Haywood Robinson, director of medical affairs and education for the pro-life “40 Days for Life” movement, was in Walker Oct. 14 to support the local 40-day campaign of prayer, reflection and fasting to end abortion.
Robinson was an abortion provider for three years before realizing abortion was the taking of innocent human life.
“I vowed to do all I could to end the genocide,” he told an audience of more than 100 gathered at the Walker Bay Theater.
Robinson said 56 million abortions were performed world-wide last year, including more than one million here in the United States.
“That’s genocide far beyond what was experienced during the Holocaust in World War II,” said Robinson. He emphasized the annual “40 Days for Life” prayer campaigns now taking place throughout the U.S. and world are non-political and non-denominational.
“Our prayer campaign is based on love, and has resulted in the closure of 102 abortion facilities throughout the U.S. We are involved in a campaign to save lives and we are praying for an end to the war on babies,” Robinson concluded.
During his Minnesota visit, Robinson also addressed 40 day campaigns in Rochester, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Duluth The Walker campaign began Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 5 at its Prayer House on Highway 371 in downtown Walker just west of Subway, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The movie “Unplanned” is also being shown for free at the Walker Bay Theater Oct. 24 and 31 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.