As the general manager of The Pilot-Independent, I am thrilled to announce that we are upgrading our e-Edition to provide readers with an even better digital reading experience. We are committed to delivering our readers the best local news available in print, and this new and improved e-Edition reinforces that approach.

The new and improved e-Edition will include every article, image, graph, chart, and print ad published in The Pilot-Independent as well as expanded national news and sports. Additionally, subscribers can select the reading format that’s best for them on the digital device of their choice. These enhancements will make accessing and navigating the e-Edition easier and more intuitive than ever before.

