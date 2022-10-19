The messages were unambiguous: Climate change is here, and we’re already seeing the effects.
Then the question, how do we respond?
About 90 people attended the day-long forum Oct. 8 at Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack to learn more about “The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota.”
The morning’s keynote address, “Our Shared Climate Journey,” was presented by Dr. Jessica Hellman, director of the Institute on the Environment; and director of Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center, University of Minnesota.
“We are beyond trying to get people to pay attention; there’s a base of population that is ready to take action,” Hellman began.””But we still don’t know which future we will choose.”
Will it be a “low emissions” future of 1.5-2 degrees C., that could be manageable? Or “high emissions,” up to 6 degrees C. above the historic baseline? Unfortunately, the latter is the track the world is on right now.
“We are at a pivot point,” Hellman declared, as she listed four main points:
• Change is the new normal; expect the unexpected. Minnesota is getting warmer and wetter. Winters are shorter and summer heat waves are expected in the next two decades. The results? Urban heat; flooding; dropping lake levels; warmer, shorter winters; and ecological changes and vegetative biome shifts.
• Climate change may be bigger and arrive faster than you think. Nature responds to changing climates with significant economic consequences.
“At the peak of the last Ice Age, Death Valley was covered by forests,” she reminded her audience.
To plan for the future, forest ecologists need to know what climate conditions certain tree species prefer. Minnesota could end up with a climate less favorable for aspen (one of the state’s major species) and more suitable for southern species like box elder and cottonwood.
And while the state has escaped many natural disasters like fires, floods and heat waves, with climate change, “the trajectory goes up. It’s not only transformative but dangerous.”
• The world can adapt to reduce risks. “... We should take action when justified and effective, but look for side effects. Look for better adaptations, climate smart ones that are nature-tested.”
How about managed relocation — the intentional movement of genotypes, species from their current range to places where they are predicted to live in the future?
“There are risks in any action,” she cautioned.
• Adaptive actions are only possible if climate change slows. One way to start is by managing landscapes to store carbon in vegetation.
•Solutions should be targeted to sectors of the economy that generate most pollution. While progress has been made with wind power to generate electricity, transportation has a ways to go. Heating and industrial demands are also rising.
So what can individuals do? Hellman had a few suggestions.
• Ask for and purchase renewable energy.
• Install a heat pump.
• Support farmers who implement sustainable agriculture.
• Support companies that set and meet clean energy goals.
• Tell politicians you want sustainable solutions that attract federal investments.
• Make climate change concerns known to politicians.
“Pick your ideology,” she urged. “There are a lot of approaches to reach politicians of all ideologies!”
And why should we do all this work?
“For ourselves, and the people we care most about — including the ‘little people’ [school kids] that Deep Portage serves!”
The afternoon panel discussion,“The Northern Minnesota Forests of the Future” was led by Dr. Meredith Cornett, Climate Change Director for Minnesota, North and South Dakota, with The Nature Conservancy; Cass County Land Commissioner Mark Gossman; and Keith Karnes, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Forest Manager.
“The Nature Conservancy protects 100 million acres around the world,” Cornett stated. Because forests have the power to store (sequester) carbon in wood, enhancing forests’ resilience is critical.
One program TNC has been working on in northern Minnesota is Conifer Strongholds. TNC is strategically planting 100,000 trees in cooler areas where native conifers will thrive even in future warmer, drier conditions. To find those cooler areas, it has used more than 50 years of weather data and the latest climate models.
The areas have diverse topography (hills and wetlands) that have been historically cooler or are warming more slowly than much of northern Minnesota. They also are diverse biologically and geologically; and they have “connectivity”— they are surrounded by natural areas suitable for the regeneration and spread of conifers.
The project also looks at whether seeds collected from a warmer part of the current range do better. It appears that southerly seed sources out-perform northerly seed stock, Cornett noted.
TNC’s “Minnesota Million” reforestation project also aims to reforest 1 million of 3 million suitable acres by 2045. To do that will require an eight-fold increase in seedling production. But trees are the ultimate carbon capture technology, and they come with countless other benefits.
(To learn more, Google TNC Conifer Strongholds or TNC Minnesota Millions or visit the TNC website, www.nature.org.)
At the county level, Gossman explained how the state’s warmer climate affects Land Department forestry efforts. The growing season has increased by one week over the last 60 years: good for crops, but bad for invasive plant species and insects. Warmer winters mean 12-24 fewer days of frozen ground when loggers can get in to cut timber and for winter recreation like skiing and snowmobiling.
Precipitation has risen by 4 inches annually, coming not in quarter to half inch increments but several inches at a time. This affects things as mundane as the size of a road culvert.
“A 24-inch culvert is now replaced by a 30-inch culvert to handle more water. Or a ‘ford’ is built on a road rather than culverts,” Gossman explained.
Since part of the Land Department’s mission is to generate income from timber sales that goes back into public coffers, which tree species will decrease and which ones will replace them has a dollars and cents impact.
Solutions include promoting diverse age classes of tree stands; promoting conditions favorable for tree generation; reducing fuel loads to minimize fires; and aggressively treating pests and invasives.
“We need to maximize natural climate solutions,” Gossman stressed. “Working forests capture and store carbon. Working forests reduce reliance on products that are more fossil fuel intensive. Grow; store; regenerate!”
On the Leech Lake Reservation, forest management is a matter of balance, Keith Karnes, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe forest manager said.
“Forest management [includes] age of trees; species; sustainability. Leech Lake feels we are not here to ‘lord’ it over the forest. It is ‘family’ and needs to be treated as such.”
Beyond bringing wood to the mill, Leech Lake follows cultural practices and works toward a number of desired vegetative conditions:
• More old growth tree stands/characteristics.
• Restoration of pine ecologies; thin the pine plantations, harvest early and often so the pines that are left will grow bigger, taller.
• Restore maple and basswood hardwood stands. “Trust nature to do what it is supposed to do.”
Aspen may decrease, “So question is, what do you do when aspen leaves the area?” he asked rhetorically.
• Ecosystem restoration. “Push the forest toward more natural plans. Things grow best where they are meant to be,” and plants are the same way.
The Leech Lake Band works collaboratively with Cass County and the Chippewa National Forest.
The forum was co-sponsored by the Cass County Izaak Walton League (Ikes) and Deep Portage Learning Center. It evolved after Deep Portage and the Land Department decided to clear-cut some of the Reserve’s timber stands. Deep Portage is a working forest where timber is harvested regularly.
“That raised the issue of the role of forests in climate change mitigation, and how to make [this] part of Deep Portage’s programming and teaching mission [to students and the public],” Ikes Secretary Jack Fitzgerald recalled.
When the Minnesota Division of the Ikes offered a matching grant, the Cass County chapter decided to apply and use it for two purposes: to present a public forum to discuss climates change and forests; and to create a new trail through the forest to use as an outdoor classroom so students and others who visit Deep Portage can learn about climate change and the role forests play in mitigation.
After the forum, attendees had the opportunity to tour Deep Portage’s alternative energy facilities: a solar panel array, a wind turbine, and a wood gasification furnace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.