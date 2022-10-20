Deep Portage Learning Center announces that Lindsay Bjorklund has taken the helm as executive director.
Bjorklund had been the assistant director for three years and a part of the Deep Portage organization since 2014 when she was hired as an educator. Her promotion is part of the planned leadership transition plan.
Dale Yerger, the previous executive director for 25 years, announced that he would be retiring after an illustrious career devoted to making Deep Portage a premier environmental and outdoor education site. He guided the organization through several major construction projects and fostered strong relationships with schools across the state. In addition, Yerger’s extraordinary commitment and ingenuity in finding ways to adapt the campus to numerous renewable energy sources, will have a ripple effect for generations of students to come. Dale will be involved through the 2022-23 school year allowing for a smooth transition.
Bjorklund’s promotion comes at an exciting time at Deep Portage as campus improvement projects are being completed, school field trips are gearing up and the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. Recognition events will be held throughout the anniversary year, including a large event on April 22 (Earth Day).
Bjorklund earned her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University and her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In addition to her experience at Deep Portage, she has worked for multiple natural resource-based organizations including the city of Red Wing Park Naturalist program.
Through the exploration of woods, water and wildlife, Deep Portage Learning Center prepares and inspires learners of all ages to sustain and celebrate the natural world. Each year, Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps. The 11 miles of hiking trails are open year-round for birding, hiking and skiing.
This release was written by the Deep Portage Learning Center Board of Directors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.