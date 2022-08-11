Wondering what the most recent data show about how the climate is changing in northern Minnesota and elsewhere?
Curious about how the flora and fauna are adapting to this changing climate and how local forest leaders are thinking about and planning for the northern forests of the future?
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” might be able to answer those and other questions.
This forum will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for the event with lunch is $10; college students and those under age 21 are free. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 1
Keynote speaker will be Jessica Hellman, Ph.D. Hellmann is the Director and Ecolab Chair in Environmental Leadership, Institute on the Environment, University of Minnesota; and University Director, Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center.
A panel discussion and Q&A session will be led by
• Meredith Cornett, Ph.D., The Nature Conservancy, Climate Change Director for Minnesota, North and South Dakota;
• Mark Gossman, B.A., Cass County Land Commissioner, professional resource manager and forester; and
• Keith Karnes, B.S., Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Division of Resource Management Forestry Director.
The forum is hosted by Deep Portage Learning Center and co-hosted by Deep Portage and the Izaak Walton League of America. Deep Portage Learning Center is located at 2197 Nature Center Dr. NW, Hackensack.
