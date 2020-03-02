Come out and enjoy dinner and music at Deep Portage Learning Center March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers — a brand-new take on old-time country — performing original songs that blend humor, heartache and honky-tonk. Cost is $20 per person (includes both dinner and show).

Deep Portage is located 10 miles east of Hackensack, off Cass County Road 46. For information and reservations, call (218) 682-2325 or email portage@uslink.net

