Come out and enjoy dinner and music at Deep Portage Learning Center March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The evening will feature The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers — a brand-new take on old-time country — performing original songs that blend humor, heartache and honky-tonk. Cost is $20 per person (includes both dinner and show).
Deep Portage is located 10 miles east of Hackensack, off Cass County Road 46. For information and reservations, call (218) 682-2325 or email portage@uslink.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.