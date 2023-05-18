HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center recently announced its participation and support of development of the Minnesota Outdoor School For All bill.
Executive Director Lindsay Bjorklund is a leader within the “outdoor school for all” Minnesota coalition that introduced the bill in the Minnesota legislature. The bill, which was co-authored by Rep. Kristi Pursell, would fully fund a three-day, two-night immersive nature experience for every fourth through eighth-grade student in Minnesota. The goal is for the bill to be considered as part of the May 2024 Supplemental Budget Session.
Only 30 percent of Minnesota students are able to access Outdoor School, and children of color and low-income families are less likely to have access to the outdoors and its benefits. This bill will provide crucial funding to help close the access disparity gap, while also preserving Minnesota’s outdoor legacy and providing enhanced educational and social outcomes.
“Every Minnesotan, no matter our age, has a right to learn, hunt, fish, explore and enjoy the nature that surrounds us and makes us the state we are,” said Rep. Pursell. “Our young people deserve to learn to carry on that rich tradition – and by making Outdoor School available to all, we have a chance to pass on that legacy.”
Deep Portage Learning Center, located in central Cass County, recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary. The organization boasts a 54,000 square-foot carbon-neutral campus in addition to more than 6,300 acres of outdoor learning space. The organization has now provided outdoor recreation and environmental education to more than 500,000 students, and has school groups that have been attending their annual field trips at Deep Portage for decades.
A visiting teacher recently wrote, “Deep Portage transforms our students. They are willing to take risks in the classroom, they are far more accepting of one another, and the magic of the trip comes back to transform the culture of our class for the entire school year.”
The impact on the visiting students and schools has been immeasurable in building environmental awareness, positive social-emotional impacts, and the spark that many students need to continue recreating outdoors. If passed, the Outdoor School For All bill would bring more students to the Deep Portage campus from around the state and from various backgrounds.
Deep Portage Learning Center is an outdoor school, fully accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. More than 6,000 students from more than 70 schools all over Minnesota visit Deep Portage each year to take part in environmental and conservation education programs. In the summer, Deep Portage offers a variety of youth camps. Topics include firearms safety, hunting and shooting skills, fishing, science, conservation, and outdoor recreation. Additionally, Deep Portage serves groups, organizations, area residents, and visitors with interpretive programs, tours, and events. Deep Portage’s 11 miles of trails are open year-round for birding, hiking, and skiing, and its woods, lakes, bogs, and more always have something for you to discover.
