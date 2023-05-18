HACKENSACK — Deep Portage Learning Center recently announced its participation and support of development of the Minnesota Outdoor School For All bill.

Executive Director Lindsay Bjorklund is a leader within the “outdoor school for all” Minnesota coalition that introduced the bill in the Minnesota legislature. The bill, which was co-authored by Rep. Kristi Pursell, would fully fund a three-day, two-night immersive nature experience for every fourth through eighth-grade student in Minnesota. The goal is for the bill to be considered as part of the May 2024 Supplemental Budget Session.

