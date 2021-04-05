Come on out to Deep Portage Learning Center April 17 for Spring Rendezvous! It will be a fun event for the whole family.
There are two time slots that people can attend — 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m Attendees need to RSVP before April 14 along which session you and your family will be attending and how many family members are participating. This is to ensure that we are following current COVID-19 guidelines and allowing for proper social distancing.
To RSVP or for more information, call (320) 760-5576 or email miranda.sater@gmail.com
There is no participation fee this year, but donations are always appreciated. Masks will be required whenever you are in the building, and we do ask that you observe social distancing when participating in the events.
