The body of a 41-year-old man was pulled put of the Mississippi River near Deer River last Thursday.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on June 17 at 11:36 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing adult male at the Schoolcraft State Park on the Mississippi River, located in Unorganized Township in rural Deer River.
Deputies arrived and learned that a Deer River man had been recreating with friends and had walked away from the area earlier in the evening. A search of the campground and State Forest area was conducted throughout the evening hours. Additional searching was conducted the next day, including searching the Mississippi River.
At about 2:47 p.m., the body of Melvin Rivera was recovered from the river. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation continues.
Assisting in the search were the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota DNR Conservation and the Lakes Area Dive Team.
