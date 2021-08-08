Stroll while perusing vendors, see arts and crafts, be entertained, experience hands-on projects, and find plenty of great food and activities to occupy the kids at the 33rd Annual Deerwood Summerfest Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Visitors can watch a talent show and flag raising, dunk their favorite politician in a tank, paint rocks with hopeful messages, participate in a medallion hunt, view a pet fashion show and adopt a pet, watch a kids tractor pull, play games, touch trucks and emergency vehicles or dance the night away. There will also be live music, horse races, a meat raffle, silent auction, and rummage and bake sale. As part of the event, a golf tournament and 5K and 10K run/walk is also planned.
More than 50 vendors will offer everything from clothing and accessories, ceramic pots and yard art, and hand-sewn items to bird feeders, game calls, wooden creations, and furniture. Hungry festival goers can choose from plenty of culinary delights including beef brisket, chicken nuggets, cheese curds, onion rings, fries, and gyros. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in cotton candy, caramel apples, snow cones, kettle korn, root beer floats, cupcakes, cheesecake, and cookies.
The Deerwood Summerfest is a family-friendly community event that draws hundreds of visitors annually. Proceeds benefit Deerwood and area communities. Visit deerwoodcommerce.org or facebook.com/DWSummerFest for event updates.
