Gas Service Company recently ran a promotion to collect school supplies for students in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley community. Bags full of supplies were delivered to the school last week. This is the third year that Gas Service has run this promotion and provided this valuable resource to many students. WHA Elementary School would like to thank the Gas Service Company and local community members for this generous donation. Pictured are Gas Service employees Holly Carlson and Eligah-Ann Donarski.
