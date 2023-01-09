With gratitude and grins from ear to ear, the Leech Lake area hockey community gathered at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center on New Year’s Eve to play hockey and celebrate the life of Dewey Lesetmoe.
Dewey was a selfless man who, alongside his hardworking son, John, freely gave of his time, energy and money to maintain Walker’s outdoor hockey rink for any and all to enjoy. Dewey’s true passion was teaching the next generation how to skate, take a mean slap shot, and play hockey where the sport originated — outdoors. Dewey created a home away from home where all were welcome. With over 25 years of experience flooding and maintaining the rink, and tying thousands of hockey skates, Dewey’s unexpected passing on Aug. 23 left massive shoes (boots) to be filled.
The hockey tournament attracted more than 130 people from our community, many of whom donated their time, energy and resources to make this event possible. The tournament kicked off with a tribute to Dewey, a rink dedication, the national anthem, and a showcase game of 5 to 10 year old players. The youngsters then became the coaches for the six teams in the tournament, who were made up of players ranging from 11 to 65-plus years old. Games were played both indoors and outdoors. Everyone enjoyed free lunch, snacks, dessert, and hot chocolate at the event, and free will donations were given to the Lesetmoe family.
A special thank you to all the individuals, local businesses, Walker Area Joint Fire Department, Leech Lake Hockey Association and the Arvig Walker Area Community Center. The second tournament will be Dec. 30, 2023. We hope to see you there!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.