With gratitude and grins from ear to ear, the Leech Lake area hockey community gathered at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center on New Year’s Eve to play hockey and celebrate the life of Dewey Lesetmoe.

Dewey was a selfless man who, alongside his hardworking son, John, freely gave of his time, energy and money to maintain Walker’s outdoor hockey rink for any and all to enjoy. Dewey’s true passion was teaching the next generation how to skate, take a mean slap shot, and play hockey where the sport originated — outdoors. Dewey created a home away from home where all were welcome. With over 25 years of experience flooding and maintaining the rink, and tying thousands of hockey skates, Dewey’s unexpected passing on Aug. 23 left massive shoes (boots) to be filled.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments