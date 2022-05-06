Democrats in the newly formed Senate District 2 convened May 1 at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Events Center in Cass Lake to endorse candidates and elect party officers for the upcoming election cycle.
Senate District 2 includes the entire counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen along with portions of Itasca, Cass, Hubbard and Becker. Senate District 2 also includes the three largest Native American reservations in Minnesota, Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth.
Endorsed for Minnesota Senate was Becker County resident Alan Roy, a U.S. Army Veteran who served during Iraqi Freedom and currently is a major in the Army Reserve. Roy is an enrolled member of the White Earth Reservation and currently serves as secretary/treasurer of the White Earth Tribal Council.
Reed Olson was selected as the candidate for the Minnesota House 2A seat. Olson resides in Beltrami County where he operates a small business in Bemidji. Olson is a former two-term member of the Bemidji City Council and is currently serving his second term as a Beltrami County Commissioner.
Chosen by the delegation as the Minnesota House 2B candidate was Erika Bailey-Johnson, who currently is the Sustainability director for Bemidji State University. She is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Nation who lives in Beltrami County with her husband Matt and two sons.
Elected as officers for Senate District 2 were Mike Simpkins, chair; Christina Bowstring, vice chair; Mike Albrecht, treasurer; Rebecca Colebank, secretary; and Christian Taylor-Johnson, affirmative action officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.