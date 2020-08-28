Husband, father, veteran, LaPrairie City Councilman and heavy equipment operator Joe Abeyta decided to run for state office because of his experiences in local government, advocacy and life has given him the tools and motivation to advocate for everyone in the Northland.
“We have challenges ahead of us, no doubt. And every voice must be heard. Partisan politics have done enough damage. I am not a career politician trying to make a name for myself. I am a husband, a father, your neighbor, co-worker, and friend that wants to make sure we have a future worth leaving for our children,” he said. “We have experienced the ups and downs of our economy over the years. The fear, and then reality of being laid off from the mines. Concerns of whether or not we will be able to afford our medical insurance. The cost of childcare so that we can work to make sure we make our bills are paid. The quality of our children’s education in rural Minnesota. Covid-19 has amplified all these concerns.”
Abeyta’s work experience began at age 14. After his dad broke his back in a workplace injury, and with his mom having to take care of him and six children, he felt the need to give up hus summers to do what he could in order to help support his family.
In 2000, he joined the Army National Guard as an airframe mechanic. While serving a deployment to Iraq in 2006-07, he learned what it really means to work as a team to accomplish a mission.
“The Army taught me how to work as a leader, as a team and to never give up. Experiencing the cultures of not just foreign countries, but of those from our own will forever be with me,” Abeyta noted.
He has served on the LaPrairie City Council and the Western Mesabi Mine Planning board for two years.
“The non-partisan work that we do for our community is not easy. Balancing budgets, creating recreational and economic opportunities, and maintain city roads and infrastructure are always a few of our top priorities,” Abeyta stated. “Working with local governments and legislators on both sides of the aisle, I also help in shaping bills and resolutions that are of great concern to our communities. Sometimes that even means giving testimony to House and Senate committees to express Norther Minnesota’s needs. No matter how difficult or complicated things get, we never walk away. Together, we all manage creative solutions to difficult problems with the people of the community being our top concern.”
Abeyta has worked for the Local 49 Operating Engineers for eight years now as a heavy equipment operator in fields such as mining, infrastructure and road construction.
“I take great pride in knowing that I build, repair and maintain the roads and infrastructures that we use and rely on and use every day. Part of this time I also served as Union Steward,” he said. “Fighting for workers’ rights, safety, fair living wages, retirement, contract negotiations and legislative advocacy are all experiences that have helped workers support their families.”
Abeyta and his wife have three young children, ages 4,7, and 10.
“They are my greatest motivation. As we watch our children grow and learn, we feel a great sense of pride. Not only in our children, but also where they have the opportunity to grow. We are a family that enjoys the beautiful outdoors that northern Minnesota has to offer. I have been around the world and this country, and I can not imagine a greater place to raise our children than right here In Greater Minnesota.”
Abeyta was endorsed by District 5B DFL-delegates in balloting conducted by mail and electronically between April 25-May 4. He will face Grand Rapids native Spencer Igo, the Republican-endorsed candidate, during the General Election Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.