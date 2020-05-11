In balloting conducted by mail and electronically between April 25-May 4, DFL delegates endorsed Rita Albrecht of Bemidji as their choice as candidate for Minnesota Senate District 5.

“Rita has served the people of Bemidji well, and I’m excited to see her serve us in St. Paul,” said Senate District 5 DFL Chair Cyndy Martin of Grand Rapids.

In a statement on her website, Albrecht said, “Now more than ever, we need good government. Working together, we need to make sure our greater Minnesota voices are heard in St. Paul. We need leaders who understand our strengths and challenges in northern Minnesota.”

“Senate District 5 deserves a senator who has a proven track record of serving people in their community, someone who stands up for the values we share here in Northern Minnesota. We’re excited to have a strong candidate in Mayor Albrecht and will work hard to support her campaign,” a DFL statement said.

Although he fell short of the endorsement threshold, the DFL Dist. 5 chair would also like to commend Charles Dolson and his campaign for running a hard fought, yet clean campaign.

“It’s clear Dolson has a future in the party, and all of us in Senate district leadership look forward to working with him to improve lives for all Minnesotans,” Martin said.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about Mayor Albrecht’s Campaign, please visit www.ritaforsenate.com/

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments