After two months of searching, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board picked Brian Dietz to serve as the district’s new superintendent.
The decision was discussed and Dietz’ contract was approved at a special meeting June 30. The contract is for three years at $170,000 the first year, $173,400 the second and $176,868 for the third year. Over the term of the contract, the annual salary may be modified but not reduced.
Eighteen people initially applied for the position and several rounds of interviews ensued, resulting in five finalists. After more interviews and discussions with feedback, the field was reduced to three candidates.
Next, the School Board and “stakeholder” groups of administrators, support staff, teachers and students, as well as parents, business leaders and community members, narrowed the field to their top choice, Brian Dietz.
Dietz has just completed his eighth year as the superintendent of Centennial Public School District. Centennial serves 6,500 students from the metro-area cities of Blaine, Lino Lakes, Lexington, Centerville and Circle Pines.
Dietz also served as superintendent at Waseca Public Schools as well as at Helendale, Calif., Public Schools. He also has experience as a middle-school principal, high school vice-principal and language arts and reading teacher in California.
In separate action at the special meeting, the school board denied the City of Walker’s request to acquire school district land on Tower Hill for the new location of the City Library — sending the project, yet again, back to square one.
