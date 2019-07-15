DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will speak at the Leech Lake Association annual meeting Aug. 2 at Chase on the Lake in Walker regarding goals and action plans that will affect Leech Lake as well as all of Minnesota’s natural resources.
To register for the dinner meeting, email or call Sharyn Nepsha at sneps15@gmail.com or (763) 355-7742 by July 21. Reservations are needed for buffet count. Cost is $25, payable by cash or check at the Chase. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m., meeting and speaker at 5:30.
Menu is plated Caesar salad and a two-entree buffet — champagne chicken or blueberry bourbon ribs, with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans almandine, plus beverages. Cost is $25, tax and gratuity included. Pay at the Chase the evening of the event; cash or check only, no credit cards.
Program schedule:
4:30-5:30 p.m., social hour with free appetizers, compliments of LLA.
5:30-6:30 p.m., annual meeting, Pres. Robert Gisvold.
Guest speaker is DNR Commissioner Sara Strommen, speaking on the topic “DNR challenges and opportunities heading into 2019 and beyond.”
The picnic meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Leech Lake Association 2019-2020 will be collected at the annual meeting. Your membership dues make LLA’s work possible to protect Leech Lake.
Leech Lake Association activities include:
Volunteers collect samples and take Secchi disk (water clarity) readings on the main lake north of Stony Point, Agency Bay, Walker Bay and Kabekona Bay. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency volunteers also completed Secchi Disk monitoring in Pump House Bay, Miller Bay, Whipholt and Steamboat Bay.
All of this data is shared with the DNR and MPCA statewide databases to help make decisions that affect Leech Lake. The data going forward the next 5 plus years will help the DNR make decisions as we learn the affects of Aquatic Invasive Species on the lake.
The Association has also paid to dredge the Roosevelt Canal three times in the last five years to assure safe boat travels. This process is expensive and everyone who benefits from the canal is encouraged to donate.
The LLA mission states, “To be good stewards of Leech Lake and its environs, recognizing the vulnerability of the lake, and the need for citizens — both individually and collectively — to assume responsibility for its care.”
Many Leech Lake property and business owners as well as daily boaters are members of the LLA. If you’re not a member, please consider supporting your lake. Annual membership fees are $30 for family, $50 for business. Mail a donation and/or join the association. Membership forms can found at www.leechlakeassociation.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.