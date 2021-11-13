Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 8, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent the weekend working a Minnesota unofficial holiday- firearms deer season! Although the weather was excellent, the hunting success was relatively slow for an opening weekend. However this was not the case for the fishing on Lake of the Woods. Sura decided to take a quick break from the deer hunting action to check a few anglers. In doing so, he contacted a group of four anglers who were found to be 48 walleye/sauger over their possession limit. The individuals will be charged for possessing over limit of walleye/sauger, along with restitution for the 48 fish. Other violations handled over the weekend include hunting deer with aid/use of bait and transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for Recreational Vehicle, Small and Big Game Hunting Activity. CO Baum observed varied success with Firearm Deer Hunting opener. CO Baum investigated multiple hunt with aid of bait cases. CO Baum also responded to multiple TIP calls. CO Baum took enforcement action for hunt with aid of bait, small amount of marijuana, possession of drug praphernalia, failure to validate deer tag, untagged seer, and failure to display ATV registration.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored small game hunting and recreational vehicle activity during the past week. Time was also spent working a busy opening weekend of the firearms deer season in the Grand Rapids area. Complaints were received involving hunter harassment and trespassing. Enforcement action involved big game hunting violations. Holt worked with other officers in assisting local law enforcement with locating a lost hunter.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports a busy opening weekend with the firearms deer season in full swing. Per usual, addressing individuals hunting over bait was the main focus for the first two days of the rifle season. It was disappointing to see that of the six hunting over bait violations addressed, three of the adults had a minor either hunting or were accompanying them in the stand, and another adult was knowingly allowing the minor to hunt over a pile of corn. Zavodnik encountered several deer hunting license violations, addressed illegally placed “No Trespassing” signs, and assisted local law enforcement with a felon who fled off into the woods. He also assisted State Patrol with an individual who was suffering a medical condition while driving and crashed their vehicle into the woods. Luckily, the driver sustained only minor injuries during the crash.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports the deer opener was a non-event with the lowest number of hunters and deer taken he has seen. Numerous complaints of no deer and high wolf numbers. A number of camp sites and hunting cabins were vacant. Area lakes were checked along with local forest roads. Waterfowl activity was monitored. A midweek snow storm appears to be bearing down on the northland to once again change the landscape. Watercraft winter prep continues.
