The Docksider in Longville and Longville Lakes Bottle Shop hosted a donation drive and adoption event for Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort May 15, with food provided by the Longville Lions. Two of the dogs brought to the event found their forever homes, and Paws and Claws received an amazing amount of support and donations! Thank you to the Docksider and the Bottle Shop for hosting, and to everyone who attended and made the event a huge success. Photo submitted
Docksider, Lakes Bottle Shop donate to Paws and Claws
Gail Deboer
