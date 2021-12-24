Members of Central Lakes Rotary Club attending the check presentation were President Jeremy Knippel, Mackenzie Sepin, Marsha Prescott, Diane Collins and Bruce Meade, who is also a member of the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club.
The Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club recently met with members of Central Lakes Rotary Club and presented them with a check in the amount of $5,000 in support of the Rotary Club’s upcoming project, Rotary Ends Human Trafficking (REHT). This large event, scheduled for Aug. 12-14, will include a weekend music concert featuring the well known regional bands of 32 Below, Remedy Drive, Kent Dudley and Bended Knee, Tim Eggebraaten and more. The Music Festival will be held at the Lakes Music and Events Park just north of Pine River.  Members of Central Lakes Rotary Club attending the check presentation were President Jeremy Knippel, Mackenzie Sepin, Marsha Prescott, Diane Collins and Bruce Meade, who is also a member of the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club. For more information about Rotary or the REHT Music Festival, contact Mary Kay Verkennes at (218) 820-4049 or Diane Collins at (218) 330-1960 or visit rehtmusicfestival.com.

