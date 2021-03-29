Zach & Sarah Day
Barb Ramsdell
Tom & Mary Fallgren
Laporte Ruby’s Pantry
PNM Resources
Beltrami Electric-Operation Round Up
Marcel & Dianna Noyes
First National Bank of Walker
Larry & Charmaine Koppinger
Ila and Rod Fegan
Northwest Minn. Foundation
Clay Klasen
Carol & Paul Nelson
Jenn Johnson
Andy Forseman
Walt & Margaret Renskers
Paul Kondziella
Shauna Hickerson
Gary & Linda Rohwer
Steve & Sandee Nattrass
JoLynn Langaas
Cabinet Corner
Jake Klefsas
Matt & Teri Sconce
Jackie Bauman
Taylor &Macky Day
Lee Sauer
David Moss
Jim & Marlene Day
Laporte Garfield Lake Ice Racers
Laporte-Benedict Lions Club
David & Susan Steinhorst
Brian Hansen
Tim & Carrie Peterson
Bernie & Purple Bauhof
Bob & Judy McLaren
Duane & Kathy Schaefer
Shane & Beth Jensen
Bill & Judy Larson
Roxanne Wimme
Lisa & Tim Sauer
James & Hannah Rantala
Keith & Shelly Bartholomaus
Jordan Lembke
Peggy Pierzina
Kevin & Kelly Cochran
Victoria Wood
Kyle Anderson
Karl Kampfer
Ray & Julia Kerby
Great Northern Heating
Jay Lindgren
Bruce & Cheryl Armstrong
Rick & Nancy Mueller
Paul & Sara Rose
Tim & Savanna Harland
Clarence Moss
Trent & Carrie Klasen
Janet Eidbow
Sally Hansey
Trinity Lutheran Church
Pat Klasen
Sara Bowles
Northern Industries
Jim & Tammy Day
Heroes Rise Coffee
Ray & Darla Smith
Darbie Thompson
Jerry Japps
Larry & Sue Jacobson
Josh McGowan
Luke Ewert
Brian & Michelle Kerby
Amara Thompson
Janelle Koering
Mike & Debbie Losole
Bemidji First Assembly
Joe & Carolyn Arndt
Dawn Anderson
Dusty Nelson
Laporte Grocery
Bonnie & Phil Rose
Custom Finishes and Log Home Restoration
Bud & Joyce Storlie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.