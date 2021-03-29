Zach & Sarah Day

Barb Ramsdell

Tom & Mary Fallgren

Laporte Ruby’s Pantry

PNM Resources

Beltrami Electric-Operation Round Up

Marcel & Dianna Noyes

First National Bank of Walker

Larry & Charmaine Koppinger

Ila and Rod Fegan

Northwest Minn. Foundation

Clay Klasen

Carol & Paul Nelson

Jenn Johnson

Andy Forseman

Walt & Margaret Renskers

Paul Kondziella

Shauna Hickerson

Gary & Linda Rohwer

Steve & Sandee Nattrass

JoLynn Langaas

Cabinet Corner

Jake Klefsas

Matt & Teri Sconce

Jackie Bauman

Taylor &Macky Day

Lee Sauer

David Moss

Jim & Marlene Day

Laporte Garfield Lake Ice Racers

Laporte-Benedict Lions Club

David & Susan Steinhorst

Brian Hansen

Tim & Carrie Peterson

Bernie & Purple Bauhof

Bob & Judy McLaren

Duane & Kathy Schaefer

Shane & Beth Jensen

Bill & Judy Larson

Roxanne Wimme

Lisa  & Tim Sauer

James & Hannah Rantala

Keith & Shelly Bartholomaus

Jordan Lembke

Peggy Pierzina

Kevin & Kelly Cochran

Victoria Wood

Kyle Anderson

Karl Kampfer

Ray & Julia Kerby

Great Northern Heating

Jay Lindgren

Bruce & Cheryl Armstrong

Rick & Nancy Mueller

Paul & Sara Rose

Tim & Savanna Harland

Clarence Moss

Trent & Carrie Klasen

Janet Eidbow

Sally Hansey

Trinity Lutheran Church

Pat Klasen

Sara Bowles

Northern Industries

Jim & Tammy Day

Heroes Rise Coffee

Ray & Darla Smith

Darbie Thompson

Jerry Japps

Larry & Sue Jacobson

Josh McGowan

Luke Ewert

Brian & Michelle Kerby

Amara Thompson

Janelle Koering

Mike & Debbie Losole

Bemidji First Assembly

Joe & Carolyn Arndt

Dawn Anderson

Dusty Nelson

Laporte Grocery

Bonnie & Phil Rose

Custom Finishes and Log Home Restoration

Bud & Joyce Storlie

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments