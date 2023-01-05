Nate Dorr
BEMIDJI — Nate Dorr, vice president for Advocacy at Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been elected to a three-year term on the Minnesota Council on Foundations Board of Directors.

MCF is a vibrant philanthropic community collectively advancing prosperity and equity. It offers peer-to-peer connection and trainings, promotes integrity in grantmaking, and amplifies the voice of the philanthropic community to be public policy advocates.

