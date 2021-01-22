The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a four-hour  55+ Driver Improvement course via ZOOM

Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.

The four-hour refresher course (Course #48119) will be offered Feb. 23 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. via Distance Learing/Zoom. Register for the course at www.driverdiscountprogram.com. Other courses are also available online.

A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor teaches this class. Driver safety, confidence and comfort are enhanced by utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, including the latest visual scanning and steering techniques, anti-lock braking (ABS) skills, air bag information, driver distraction, road rage and new vehicle technology.

The fee for the eight-hour course is $28,  and the four-hour course is $24.

For more information or to register visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

