The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a first-time, eight hour 55+ Driver Improvement course as follows.
Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.
The eight-hour full course (#47516) will be offered via distance learning/ZOOM Jan. 26 and 27, 5-9 p.m. Register for the course at mnsafetycenter.org.
A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor teaches this class. Driver safety, confidence and comfort are enhanced by utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, including the latest visual scanning and steering techniques, anti-lock braking (ABS) skills, air bag information, driver distraction, road rage and new vehicle technology.
The fee for the eight-hour course is $26, and the four-hour course is $22.
Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.