The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering  a first-time, eight hour  55+ Driver Improvement course as follows.

Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.

The eight-hour full course (#47516) will be offered via distance learning/ZOOM Jan. 26 and 27, 5-9 p.m. Register for the course at mnsafetycenter.org.

A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor teaches this class. Driver safety, confidence and comfort are enhanced by utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, including the latest visual scanning and steering techniques, anti-lock braking (ABS) skills, air bag information, driver distraction, road rage and new vehicle technology.

The fee for the eight-hour course is $26,  and the four-hour course is $22.

Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments