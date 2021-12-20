The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a  55+ Driver Discount refresher course in January.

Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.

The four-hour refresher course #49987 will be offered Jan. 28, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 210 Division St., Walker, MN.

A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor teaches this class. Driver safety, confidence and comfort are enhanced by utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, including the latest visual scanning and steering techniques, anti-lock braking (ABS) skills, air bag information, driver distraction, road rage and new vehicle technology.

The fee for the four-hour course is $24.

Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.

