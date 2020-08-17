The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Improvement courses via ZOOM on the following days:
Four-hour refresher course: Sept. 21, 2020 (Course #47226), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Distance Learning/Zoom
Eight-hour first time course: Sept. 15-16, 2020 (Course #47227), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Distance Learning/Zoom
Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.
A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor will uupdate you on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The fee for the eight-hour course is $26, and the four-hour course is $22.
Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.
