The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering  55+ Driver Improvement courses via ZOOM on the following days:

Four-hour refresher course: Sept. 21, 2020 (Course #47226), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Distance Learning/Zoom

Eight-hour first time course: Sept. 15-16, 2020 (Course #47227), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Distance Learning/Zoom

Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.

A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor will uupdate you on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The fee for the eight-hour course is $26,  and the four-hour course is $22.

Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.

