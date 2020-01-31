The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a  55+ Driver Improvement course in Walker and Pequot Lakes.

Drivers age 55 and older who complete the initial eight-hour course or subsequent four-hour refresher course qualify for a 10 percent discount on auto insurance premiums for three years, according to state law.

The four-hour refresher course will be offered Feb. 24, 1-5 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Division St., Walker..

The eight-hour course for first- timers will be offered March 5 and 6, noon to 4 p.m. each day, at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church, Community Ed, 30050 Rasmussen Rd., Trailside Center Ent., Pequot Lakes.

A certified Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor teaches this class. Driver safety, confidence and comfort are enhanced by utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, including the latest visual scanning and steering techniques, anti-lock braking (ABS) skills, air bag information, driver distraction, road rage and new vehicle technology.

The fee for the eight-hour course is $26,  and the four-hour course is $22.

Register online at www.mnsafetycenter .org, or call toll-free (888) 234-1294 to register or for more information.

