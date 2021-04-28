A Backus man was arrested Monday pursuant to an ongoing investigation related to the sale and use of controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said that investigators and deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city of Backus. Located and arrested at the residence was William Shields, 56.

A search of the residence was conducted, and approximately 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized along with other drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

The investigation is ongoing and formal charges are pending.

