A 34-year-old Pillager woman was arrested during a traffic Monday in Sylvan Township, after a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine was located and seized, along with other drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that pursuant to an ongoing investigation regarding the use, sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics in the Pillager area, a traffic stop on a motor vehicle was conducted. An investigation was initiated and a K9 search of the vehicle was conducted.

The driver, Roseanna Jensen, was arrested and formal charges are pending.

Assisting with the traffic stop and investigation was the Baxter Police Department.

