Methamphetamines, marijuana and other controlled substances were seized and a 58-year-old Pillager man arrested June 15 after a tip was received by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of drugs, the sheriff’s office and the Crow Wing County LADID Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in Sylvan Township.
Seized at the residence were 9.7 grams of methamphetamine, 324 grams of marijuana, three dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, two dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance, 15 dosage units of a legend drug, two grams of marijuana wax, 12 marijuana plants and ammunition.
Arrested at the residence was Wade Borders. Formal charges relating to drug sales and drug possession are pending.
Sheriff Burch reports some information that led to this arrest was gathered from an anonymous Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Tip. Tips can be submitted safety and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling (800) 222-8477.
