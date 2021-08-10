Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Aug, 6, pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances, investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in Turtle Lake Twp, rural Walker.
Several items of suspected controlled substance were seized from the residence, including approximately 104 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2,151 grams of suspected marijuana, 141 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,736 grams of psilocybin mushrooms candy bars, 476 grams of suspected marijuana wax and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. In addition, US currency related to the sale of controlled substances as well as firearms and ammunition were found and seized as evidence.
Located and arrested at the residence were Cory White, 42, and Deon’dre Gale, 19, both of Walker. Formal charges relating to 1st Degree Controlled Substance Sales and Possession, 5th Degree Sales and Possession, Felon in Possession of Firearms and Child Endangerment are pending against both.
According to Sheriff Burch, many investigations start with an anonymous tip. He encourages the public to submit tips and information to through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Tips can be submitted safety and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
