Three Backus residents were arrested Monday pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the use and sales of controlled substances, namely methamphetamine.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that deputies conducted a search warrant on a Backus residence with suspected methamphetamine, pills and other drug paraphernalia seized.
Located and arrested at the residence for drug possession were Backus residents Richard Roubal, 33, Jeffrey Thorson, 33, and Shieann Tilbury 24. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Detention Center on various charges. Additional charges on an adult male located at the residence will be pending further investigation.
“The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing these drug investigations, search warrants and making arrests in an effort promote public safety in our communities of Cass County,” Burch stated.
