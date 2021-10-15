A car crash in Farden Township in Hubbard County Oct. 8 led to seizure of drug paraphernalia and arrests.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report of a single vehicle crash on Hubbard County Road 9 at 3:50 p.m. Further reports advised that a vehicle had rolled and that there were two injured occupants, and two individuals had fled the scene on foot. Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with extensive damage and one individual still inside of the vehicle.
The individual was identified as 38-year old Emily Fairbanks of Moorhead. Fairbanks had multiple injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.
Deputies conducted a search of the scene and located a handgun in the vehicle as well as liquor bottles, meth pipe, hypodermic needles, micro baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
The two individuals that fled the scene were located at a nearby residence with the passenger identified as 25-year-old Isiah Bartel of Park Rapids and the driver being 31-year-old Shannon Goodman of St Paul. Bartel had a head and leg injury and was airlifted to a Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Goodman was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji where she was treated for possible injuries.
According to the report, Goodman was travelling eastbound on County Road 9 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the trees. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Goodman’s blood that was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. Goodman was transported to the Hubbard County Jail and is awaiting Criminal Vehicular Operation charges.
The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.