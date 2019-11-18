Minnesota’s largest air show will return in 2020 to the Duluth International Airport. The Duluth Airshow will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and will be held on July 18-19.
In addition to adding the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to next summer’s show, the Duluth Airshow has also added Essentia Health and AAR as presenting partners to Minnesota’s largest aviation event.
“AAR is one of Duluth’s largest employers in the aviation industry, and values its support of the Duluth Airshow as a way to give back to the community,” said Brian Loomer, AAR’s Regional Vice President of Aircraft Services. “Our aircraft mechanics and their families are among the many in the region who enjoy Minnesota’s largest annual aviation event.”
The Duluth Airshow is recognized as one of the premiere air shows in North America and is the only airshow to win five straight Pinnacle Awards given out annually by the International Council of Airshows (ICAS).
“We are honored to support this family-friendly event, and to become the official medical services provider of the event,” said Kim Deiss, Essentia Health’s Marketing and Communications Director.
In addition to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Red Bull Air Race Champion Kirby Chambliss, presented locally by SuperOne Foods, and the Red Bull Air Force will also make their Minnesota debut. The Red Bull Airforce features the Red Bull Winged Suits, and the Red Bull Helicopter — which can literally fly upside-down.
Discounted and premium tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.duluthairshow.com
