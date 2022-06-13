Nothing beats personal experience when making a business decision.
That was definitely the case for Lisa and Bill Garbe of Northlakes Electric Bikes, which is part of Northlakes Marine and Auto on Hwy. 5 east of Hackensack.
“About eight years ago, Bill rode an e-bike when we were on vacation,” Lisa recalls. “Afterwards he said, ‘It’s not a matter of if, but when I get one!’ ”
The next year, the Garbes were at the Minnesota State Fair and spotted the RAMBO e-bike dealer’s display. The couple ended up going home with two used RAMBO bikes.
“We dragged them all over the place,” Lisa says. Paved road shoulders; bike trails; gravel roads; dirt trails; minimum maintenace roads; they rode them all.
The COVID pandemic made their e-bikes all the more valuable. Instead of being isolated, locked up indoors, they were able to ride every day.
“We felt so fortunate, so free! This was an activity that we could share.”
Fast-forward to 2021 and Bill and Lisa decide to open an e-bike store.
“We saw an opening, and nobody else was doing it,” says Lisa. “We chose RAMBO, one of the first in the industry at that time, because maintenance on our bikes had been SO low!”
Northlakes Electric Bikes has two locations:
• The Heartland Center, 3605 Hwy. 371, north of Hackensack (across from the Hwy. 371/C.R. 5 intersection); and
• Northlakes Marine and Auto, 499 C.R. 5, between Hackensack and Longville. E-bike rentals and sales are available at both sites.
In addition to their own positive experiences, the Garbes felt their venture would succeed because of the number of trails and back roads in the area.
The Paul Bunyan Trail, about a block west of their Hackensack store, connects to more than 150 miles of paved trails.
“We have great riding opportunities in this area,” Lisa continues. “People can even pick up rental bikes at one location and return them at the other.
“They start at Northlakes Marine and Auto on C.R. 5., ride north to the Woodtick Trail, then head west through the Chippewa National Forest to Highway 371. At that point, they pick up the Paul Buyan Trail and head back to Hack to turn in the bikes at our Hackensack store.”
The large number of retirees who live in the Hackensack-Longville-Walker area was another major factor.
“Retirees have been some of my greatest customers!” Lisa declares, as she shares comments from seniors who bought or rented e-bikes:
“I was no longer able to keep up with the grandkids on the trail.”
“It was hard to get down the gravel road to the trail.”
“We decided to purchase the bikes as an investment in our overall health.”
A group of 10 people were some of the Garbes’ first customers. After renting bikes and going out for a ride, eight returned and bought bikes.
“Once I get them in the seat, they’re hooked,” Lisa says. “I call it the e-bike smile!”
Former motorcycle riders also have found e-bikes to be a great and lighter-weight substitute.
In 2021, every week was busier than the previous one, says Lisa. Northlakes had almost 400 rentals for half days, full days, weekends or longer. Riders’ ages ranged from 16 to 76 and beyond.
RAMBO has a strong following among outdoors enthusiasts, in large part because they offer fat tire e-bikes, good for off-road opportunities. The Garbes had a vendor tent at the Rice Creek Gun Show, sponsored by Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, where they offered RAMBO e-bikes and accessories, such as a kayak trailer; hand carts for hauling deer; carriers for guns, fishing poles and more.
According to state regulations, an e-bike with a motor under 1,000 watts can go anywhere a regular bike can. Almost all Rambo bikes meet that standard.
Customers come from a 30 mile radius of Hackensack, full-time and seasonal residents, as well as vacationers staying at resorts or lake cabins. They’ve thought about trying e-bikes, and now they have the time. After all — you can’t be out on the water all the time!
Like many manufacturers, last year RAMBO had a few supply chain issues.
“Rather than purchase the bike models I wanted in 2021, I purchased whatever I could get,” Lisa recalls. “This year RAMBO has a larger inventory in the warehouse, so I expect no problems.”
Northlakes E-bikes is open seasonally, this year from Memorial Day to Labor Day and probably later into the fall, weather permitting.
Northlakes E-Bikes in Hackensack is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Northlakes Marine and Auto on County 5 is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (218) 682-2008 to arrange rentals or sales at either location. (After hours call 218-232-3155.)
