Pictured are (front row from left) Nick Harding, Jamyson Zubke, Brad Hasse, (back) Katelyn Boege, James Poitra, Gavin Swanson, Ayden Peters, Cole Rutten, John Henning and Sam Pfeiffer. Teacher sponsor was Bryn Hatten.
Photo submitted

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Middle School students took the streets of Walker April 22 to clean up trash for Earth Day. Pictured are (front row from left) Nick Harding, Jamyson Zubke, Brad Hasse, (back) Katelyn Boege, James Poitra, Gavin Swanson, Ayden Peters, Cole Rutten, John Henning and Sam Pfeiffer. Teacher sponsor was Bryn Hatten.

