An 18-year-old Mendota man died as a result of a snowmobile crash Friday night on Gull Lake.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said that at 11:18 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries in the area of Birch Island. Deputies and responders arrived and found a 1997 Arctic Cat snowmobile had been travelling on Gull Lake and crashed into the northwest side of the rocky and wooded shoreline of Birch Island.
The driver of the snowmobile was located near the crash scene. A friend of the victim that was also riding a snowmobile in the area was administering CPR when authorities arrived. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is continuing.
Assisting on scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Pillager Police Department, Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.
This crash is the fourth serious snowmobile crash reported in Cass County this month. Sheriff Burch reminds all riders to use extreme caution on trails and lakes, especially in areas that you may not be familiar with.
“Remember that you should never ride alone, dress for safety and survival, slow down and stay to the right on the trail or ditch, don’t drink alcohol and ride, use caution when travelling on frozen waterways, always respect private property and stay on the marked trail systems,” Burch stated.
