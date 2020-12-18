BEMIDJI — Jared Echternach, president and CEO of Beltrami Electric Cooperative (BEC) was recently elected to serve on the board of directors for the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC). Echternach earned the CFC seat for District 6, representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“I’m honored and humbled to have been elected by my peers to represent them on the CFC board,” said Echternach.
Created by electric cooperatives more than 50 years ago, CFC is the only lender created and owned by the electric cooperative network. CFC provides capital and industry-leading financial products to America’s 900-plus not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperatives across the country. Its 23-member board of directors sets overall policy, establishes programs and develops strategies for CFC. Each of the board’s directors is elected for a three-year term and can serve two consecutive terms.
“BEC’s board of directors is proud to have one of Bemidji’s own elected to this national board,” said John Lund, BEC board chair.
Echternach will be seated on the CFC board of directors in June 2021, becoming the eighth Minnesotan to serve on the board. CFC is headquartered in Dulles, Va., and may be found online at www.nrucfc.coop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.