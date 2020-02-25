Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the Midwest’s largest residential real estate firm, recently announced that two realtors from the Hackensack office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members of Edina Realty’s President’s Circle.
Realtors Kris Biessener and Karen Tooker are both in the President’s Level.
Membership in Edina Realty’s President’s Circle places them in the top 26 percent of Edina Realty agents.
“Agents who earn membership in Edina Realty’s President’s Circle exemplify our core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, innovation and community. They prioritize customer relationships, understand evolving market trends and nurture connections,” said Greg Mason, Edina Realty Home Services CEO. “Edina Realty leads the market for the 20th consecutive year thanks to our hardworking and dedicated agents.”
Edina Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. It is one of the nation’s largest real estate companies with more than 75 real estate offices and more than 2,300 REALTORS® throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Edina Realty’s family of companies includes Edina Realty, Edina Realty Title, Edina Realty Insurance and Edina Realty Mortgage. Edina Realty also has marketing relationships with HSA Warranty and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. Edina Realty closed nearly 28,600 real estate transactions and $8.78 billion in sales volume in 2019.
For more information, visit www.edinarealty.com or find us on Facebook: facebook.com/EdinaRealty; and Twitter: Twitter.com/Edina_Realty; and Instagram: Instagram.com/EdinaRealty
