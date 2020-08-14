As the Voter Service co-chairs for the League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWVPRA), we would like to thank Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave and her team.
Part of LWVPRA’s mission is to educate the voters about the election process. Over the last month there have been a couple of articles published that address this year’s elections. The articles provides local voters with the information they need in order to run for a local office and instructions on how to handle either mail-in ballots (as used by 40 percent of our townships) and absentee ballots that are available upon request to all other voters in Hubbard County.
As part of our education mission, the League would like to remind voters in Hubbard County that using an absentee or mail-in ballot is safe, but you need to follow the instructions carefully. One rule is that all ballots postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3) will be counted even if the Post Office delivers them after Nov. 3. But if you mail a letter at the Park Rapids Post Office or other nearby post offices, that letter travels to the Twin Cities to get a postmark. Please allow a couple of days for this travel time.
The best advice is to get your ballot early and vote immediately. Don’t wait until the last minute. There is a drop box on the east side of the Hubbard County Courthouse to deposit your ballot by 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Rave and her team are working very hard to have precincts ready for voting Nov. 3. They have new DS200 ballot counters to replace old, worn out M100’s. They also now have a super-fast DS450 Central Count ballot scanner to count all the ballots coming in by mail, dropped off or completed in person at the Courthouse. Plans are in place to make sure our voting in Hubbard County is secure and accurate. Now the voters just have to do their part and vote.
LWVPRA is also working on plans to help voters get to know local candidates. Our plan is to have a series of Facebook Live candidate forums during the week of Sept. 28. LWVPRA will be contacting the campaigns by the end of August with more details. (If a candidate does not get this letter please contact us.) The forums will host the candidates, a moderator, a timekeeper and camera operator but no in-person audience. All questions will be submitted by email from the public before the forum.
Another way for voters to get information is to check the LWVUS website called Vote411.org. Local candidates are being invited to answer 3 or 4 policy questions relevant to this area and then provide contact information and their website. This is a site that everyone can check to compare candidates. Please encourage your candidate to respond to these questions as it will give everyone a way to educate themselves on the issues.
Lastly, LWVPRA will be posting yard signs, posters and other reminders around the county for how to Vote From Home. If you have any questions or concerns, contact LWVPRA at lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org
