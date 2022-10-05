He made it!
Egon Overgaard, 78, of Longville, finished his hike on the Appalachian Trail Sept. 17, all 2,194 miles of it.
“Point three miles,” Egon amended, in a phone call a few days after getting home.
Message received: 2,194.3 miles. Anyone who has just spent 6.5 months of their life hiking from Springer Mountain, Ga., to Mount Katahdin, Maine, deserves credit for every tenth mile.
For the retired contractor, the AT trek was part personal challenge and part therapy after the death of Carol, his wife of 57 years, on Nov. 10, 2021.
It also is one of several fundraisers for a solar array project planned by Salem Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Longville, where Egon is a member.
When the article on Egon’s AT trek appeared in the July 13 issue of the Pilot-Independent, he and his hiking companions, Kevin and Leah (whom he met early on), had covered more than half the distance with about 890 miles to go.
And while he was glad to have Pennsylvania’s foot-killing rocks and boulders behind him, a few more challenges lay ahead.
“It was a pretty dry summer on the east cost, and New York turned out not to have any water sources [along the trail],” he recalls. “All the springs had dried up. But ‘trail angels’ would drop containers of water at road crossings for hikers who were in need.”
The White Mountains of New Hampshire were another challenge.
“The Presidentials were for sure, but the views were gorgeous,” he reflects. “The day we climbed Mount Washington was a very nice day,” despite its reputation for being treacherous in bad weather.
At 6,288 feet, Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Whites’ Presidential Range, where peaks are named for US presidents Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Monroe, Madison and others.
By the time he got to the 100 Mile Wilderness (a remote stretch in Maine with few roads), Egon was ready to just sit by one of the beautiful lakes and enjoy the scenery.
“But we had a goal in sight,” so he and the others pressed on.
In the final weeks of the hike, Egon and his companions ended up as part of a group of five to 10 hikers, heading for the finish line.
“About the time we were in the Presidentials, I started to realize that the end of the trail was coming. Before that, I wasn’t sure I was going to finish.
“But when I saw that I was going to finish, I was kind of hesitant, at least briefly. I didn’t want it to end.”
In the end, he admits he was more than ready to go home.
There’s nothing like saving the worst for last — in this case, the final trek up Mount Kahtadin, the AT’s northern terminus.
“Mount Kahtadin was probably the worst climb. It was not the greatest day but better than it had been. There was some ice [on the trail], but nothing real challenging.”
The wind, however, was very strong and had been blowing hard for four days as the group approached the summit on Sept. 17 — almost exactly on target with his ETA of mid-September.
While through-hiking the Appalachian Trail is definitely a challenge, Egon believes “any one could do it if they put their mind to it!”
So if any readers are thinking of tackling the AT — either as a through hike or hiking it in sections, you might want to look up this 78-year-old guy from Longville who’s been there, done that, and can tell you all about it!
To learn more about Salem Lutheran Church’s Solar Array project, call (218) 363-2011. To make a tax-deductible contribution, mail checks to Salem Lutheran Church, PO Box 136, Longville, MN 56655 with “Solar Array” in the memo.
