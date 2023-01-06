State Sen. Justin Eichorn
Photo submitted

ST. PAUL — Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, took the oath of office for a third time as a Minnesota State Senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session Jan. 3.

“I am excited to begin a new year in the Senate, representing the wonderful folks of Senate District 6,” Eichorn said. “I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and, as I always have, I will work my hardest every day to earn it.”

