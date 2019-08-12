Walker Rotarian Dan Eikenberry received a Rotary Foundation Plus 2 pin at the July 30 meeting.

Foundation  Chair Claudette Holly presented  Eikenberry with the award. Eikenberry has donated a significant amount to the Rotary Foundation that makes him a Paul Fellowship plus 2.

The money goes to the Rotary International Fund where the Walker Rotary Club can apply for grants to do local projects.

