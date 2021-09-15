COHASSET — Several types of electric vehicles (EVs), including Teslas, an electric Polaris Ranger and electric bicycles, will be available to the public for viewing during a special EV-focused event Sept. 30 in Duluth.
The goal of this event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park Lodge (250 Canal Park Drive), is to connect those interested in EVs to those who have already made the leap to purchase an EV.
A discussion panel of EV owners, energy representatives, the Ford dealership and other industry experts will kick off the event at 5 p.m. in the North Shore Room of Canal Park Lodge in Duluth. They’ll share their experience owning an EV, information about today’s charging technologies, and charging programs available through their local electric provider — while also taking questions from the audience.
“The electric cooperatives in northern Minnesota are excited to bring this event to the Northland once again, especially during National Drive Electric Week,” said David Ranallo, director, culture, communications, marketing and member services at Great River Energy. “The event will feel like an informational car show where attendees can get up close to a variety of electric vehicle options on display while visiting with vehicle owners and industry experts about today’s expanding EV market.”
Models of EVs at the event will include Ford Mach E, Hyundai Kona, Chevy Bolts, Tesla models, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Volkswagen ID.4, Kia Niro PHEV, electric bicycles, an electric forklift, and others.
“If you’re thinking about owning an electric vehicle in the near future, this is the perfect event to attend to explore your options, get your questions answered, and engage in dialogue with a variety of experts” added Ranallo. The event is being offered at no charge to attendees.
Representatives from Arrowhead Electric Cooperative, Cooperative Light & Power, East Central Energy, Lake Country Power, Great River Energy, Minnesota Power, Shift2Electric, Minnesota Clean Cities, and several EV owners, will be on hand.
EVs offer a variety of benefits, some of which include lower costs-to-own over the life of the vehicle, cleaner air in the community, no emissions, and a smooth, powerful ride.
EV Show and Tell agenda
• Opportunities to engage with industry experts and local EV owners
• Free Love Creamery ice cream for attendees sponsored by the electric cooperatives, including a special “Electric Blue” flavor
• Safety protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed.
Space is limited at the Canal Park Lodge. Please RSVP for the event at https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2790
For more information about electric vehicles visit www.energywisemn.com and www.PlugIntoMN.com
Arrowhead Cooperative is an electric distribution cooperative serving power to over 3,500 consumer-members at the tip of the arrowhead in northeastern Minnesota.
Cooperative Light & Power, www.clpower.com, is an electric cooperative providing power to over 6,000 rural members in Lake County and part of St. Louis County in Minnesota.
East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that serves nearly 63,000 homes, farms and businesses in east central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. ECE provides electricity and high-speed internet, as well as community and business development and environmental services. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Find us at eastcentralenergy.com
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
