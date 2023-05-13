BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School junior Elena Harmsen has been selected as Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour representative for 2023.

Harmsen is the daughter of Erica and Jeff Harmsen of Bemidji and will attend the 2023 Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. June 13-18. Harmsen application reflected her strong commitment to academics and community volunteerism and her essay revealed a good understanding of what it means to be a member of an electric cooperative.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments