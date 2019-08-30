There will be a community gathering Sept. 7 at the Red River Bar and Grill in Akeley to help parents Abby Hand and Kasey Klasen with hospital bills.

The couple recently suffered the heartbreaking loss of their newborn baby boy, Eli Ryan.

The benefit dinner will start at 5 p.m. as will a silent auction that will wrap up at 8:30 p.m. Live music performed by Jo and Ryan Pels begins at 7. Adult donation is $10 and children under 13 is $5.

Klasen has been an Akeley Fire Department firefighter for six years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments