Elite Services, LLC, is a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Locally owned and operated by long-time resident Brad Smith, the business provides full-service exterior cleaning such as soft washing, power washing, roof cleaning, window washing, snow plowing and removal, and full-service Christmas light installation in northern Minnesota. Elite Services’ attention to detail and dedication to your homes is their most important goal, and Smith, pictured with his First Business Dollar, take his customers’ satisfaction to heart. Elite Services takes pride in offering the highest quality products and service in the industry, and strive to create a wonderful customer experience with each job. Call Brad today for a free no-hassle quote at (218) 760-1824.
Elite Services is new Chamber member
