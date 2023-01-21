Representatives from the Embarrass Region Fair Association accepted this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award from Lake Country Power during a Saturday pancake breakfast honoring first responders and law enforcement. Gustave Schroeder, chair of the ...
Photo submitted

COHASSET — Lake Country Power selected Embarrass Region Fair Association of Embarrass, Minn., as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award.

The co-op chose this organization to recognize a community of hard-working volunteers who rallied together to prevent the fair from almost folding.

