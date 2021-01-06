The Pilot-Independent is pleased to welcome Emma Hudziak to its team.
Hudziak is originally from St. Paul but moved up to Walker five years ago to pursue her degree in marketing. She is a May 2020 graduate from Bemidji State University, where she received her bachelor of science degree in marketing communications, and a minor in mass communications.
During her years at BSU, Hudziak worked on various marketing projects — both print and digital — along with video production and television with both Lakeland News, and The Sanford Center. A few months after graduation, she accepted a position as a multi-media advertising executive, with APG Media of Minnesota, working with The Pilot-Independent where she can continue to strengthen, and exercise her skills in both marketing and advertising.
